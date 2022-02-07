ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Trading Down 6%

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH)’s share price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $4.98. 5,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 669,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Several research firms recently commented on GWH. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ESS Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.25). Equities research analysts expect that ESS Tech Inc will post -5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the third quarter valued at about $8,778,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS Tech Company Profile (NYSE:GWH)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

