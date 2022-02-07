ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX opened at $10.05 on Monday. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $442.04 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 1,761.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 720,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after acquiring an additional 234,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 140.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 648,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after buying an additional 179,062 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.