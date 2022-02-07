ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock Holdings Lifted by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 497.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,540 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC owned 0.33% of ESSA Pharma worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 12.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 390.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EPIX traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,837. The firm has a market cap of $446.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

