Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,295,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 2.08% of Essent Group worth $101,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 198.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Essent Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Essent Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $510,993. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

ESNT opened at $45.63 on Monday. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

