Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $71,338.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $24,195.23 and approximately $71,338.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00043053 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00107980 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

IMP is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

