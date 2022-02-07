Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.90

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

CUYTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €42.50 ($48.85) to €39.00 ($44.83) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

