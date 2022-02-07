Everipedia Price Hits $0.0105 (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $104.32 million and $12.19 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 17% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00050872 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.20 or 0.07151723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00054430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,125.36 or 1.00334571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00053330 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 9,959,365,066 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

