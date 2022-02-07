Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.15.

CAHPF has been the subject of several research reports. raised shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Evolution Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

CAHPF stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. Evolution Mining has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

