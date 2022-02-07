Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Major Shareholder Karen Singer Acquires 12,598 Shares

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 12,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $23,306.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Karen Singer acquired 162,322 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $292,179.60.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karen Singer acquired 170,218 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $314,903.30.

EVOL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.94. 34,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,411. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28. Evolving Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.63.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter. Evolving Systems had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 2.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 102.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 70.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

