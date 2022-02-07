EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.25

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

EVRZF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $649.00 target price on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVRAZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

