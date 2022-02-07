Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.17 Million

Analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post $357.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $348.42 million to $366.70 million. Exelixis posted sales of $270.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXEL. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $859,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 192,236 shares of company stock worth $3,411,996 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 8.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after purchasing an additional 612,104 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,556,000 after acquiring an additional 508,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.79 on Monday. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.