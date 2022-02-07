Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

EXC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.09.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.72. Exelon has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

