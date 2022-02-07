Exosis (EXO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, Exosis has traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $11,313.63 and approximately $6.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,978.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.15 or 0.07160707 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.51 or 0.00310410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.83 or 0.00770451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011277 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00074455 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.68 or 0.00415377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00231203 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

