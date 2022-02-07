extraDNA (XDNA) Achieves Market Cap of $249,971.05

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. extraDNA has a total market cap of $249,971.05 and approximately $1,909.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,972.81 or 0.99229251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00073491 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00262639 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015197 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00161620 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.19 or 0.00329884 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006738 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001242 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001458 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

