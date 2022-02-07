Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 153,003 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 121,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 370,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,792,000 after buying an additional 213,558 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 35,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.74.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,528,400 shares of company stock worth $121,846,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $81.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $344.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.