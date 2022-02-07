Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) declared a dividend on Monday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:FA17 remained flat at $GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday. 240,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,704. Fair Oaks Income has a one year low of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.68.

About Fair Oaks Income

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

