Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) declared a dividend on Monday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:FA17 remained flat at $GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday. 240,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,704. Fair Oaks Income has a one year low of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.68.
About Fair Oaks Income
