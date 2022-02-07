Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR) declared a dividend on Monday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
FAIR traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 0.64 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 103,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,788. Fair Oaks Income has a 52 week low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.71 ($0.01). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.64.
Fair Oaks Income Company Profile
