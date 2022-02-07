FairCoin Price Tops $0.0093 on Exchanges (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FairCoin has a market capitalization of $494,871.47 and $58.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001538 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004345 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00049619 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FairCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

