FairGame (FAIR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.53 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FairGame Coin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

