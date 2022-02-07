Farallon Capital Management LLC Invests $60.05 Million in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 514,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,048,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of IHS Markit as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,013,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,270,000 after purchasing an additional 812,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,610,000 after purchasing an additional 564,545 shares during the period. PSquared Asset Management AG grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 34.5% in the third quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 3,829,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,628,000 after purchasing an additional 982,438 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,816,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,239,000 after purchasing an additional 62,229 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 25.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,752,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,633,000 after purchasing an additional 761,250 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE INFO opened at $116.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.31. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.44 and a 12 month high of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

