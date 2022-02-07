Farallon Capital Management LLC Purchases 70,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $85,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 34.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $108.86 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.76 and a twelve month high of $161.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.95.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). As a group, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $138,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total transaction of $319,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,684 shares of company stock worth $3,907,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

