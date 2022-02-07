Farallon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Farallon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,846 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.02% of Annexon worth $21,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,587,000 after buying an additional 237,497 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the 2nd quarter worth $4,639,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,084,000 after buying an additional 178,578 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the 2nd quarter worth $3,339,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,717,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,959,000 after buying an additional 119,758 shares in the last quarter.

Get Annexon alerts:

ANNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Annexon stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $291.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.91. Annexon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Annexon Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.