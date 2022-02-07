Farley Capital L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Farley Capital L.P. cut its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,489 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 11.7% of Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 133,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 12,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.53.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,594 shares of company stock worth $8,402,369 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $5.88 on Monday, hitting $231.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,266,090. The firm has a market cap of $643.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.25. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $230.11 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.