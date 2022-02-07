Farley Capital L.P. Has $15.05 Million Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Farley Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,595 shares during the quarter. Adtalem Global Education comprises 14.7% of Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Farley Capital L.P. owned 0.80% of Adtalem Global Education worth $15,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2,239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 102,701 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after buying an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATGE stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,304. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.14, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, CEO Stephen W. Beard acquired 1,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $32,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

