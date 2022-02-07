FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.60 and the highest is $5.24. FedEx reported earnings per share of $3.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $20.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.10 to $21.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $23.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.68 to $23.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of FedEx by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5,753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after buying an additional 742,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $161,210,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,326,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.89. 62,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

