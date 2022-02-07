FIL Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,794,763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 42,586 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Visa worth $1,068,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aravt Global LLC increased its stake in Visa by 27.4% in the third quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 141,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 30,394 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 28,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 222,740 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,616,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $40,157,000. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $227.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.