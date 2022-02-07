Financial Analysis: Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) & Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) and Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.1% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and Columbia Banking System, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Banking System 0 3 2 0 2.40

Columbia Banking System has a consensus target price of $39.60, suggesting a potential upside of 12.21%. Given Columbia Banking System’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Banking System is more favorable than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and Columbia Banking System’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $51.34 million 3.99 $11.15 million $0.97 17.01 Columbia Banking System $630.16 million 4.40 $202.82 million $2.79 12.65

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation. Columbia Banking System is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and Columbia Banking System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 21.71% 6.07% 0.94% Columbia Banking System 32.19% 8.91% 1.13%

Dividends

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Columbia Banking System pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Columbia Banking System is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Columbia Banking System beats Richmond Mutual Bancorporation on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the holding company of First Bank Richmond. It aims to own all of the outstanding shares of capital stock of First Bank Richmond The bank company was founded in 1887 and the bank holding was formed in February 2019 and is headquartered in Richmond, IN.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

