Financial Comparison: Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32% Range Resources -22.48% 17.74% 4.29%

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Range Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 2.72 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.78 Range Resources $1.97 billion 2.63 -$711.78 million ($1.83) -10.91

Obsidian Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Range Resources. Range Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Obsidian Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Range Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Obsidian Energy and Range Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Range Resources 2 9 8 0 2.32

Obsidian Energy currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.21%. Range Resources has a consensus target price of $21.69, indicating a potential upside of 8.69%. Given Range Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats Range Resources on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

