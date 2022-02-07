Financial Survey: Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) versus NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NRG Energy and Ocean Power Technologies.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy 0 2 1 1 2.75 Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

NRG Energy presently has a consensus target price of $45.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.02%. Given NRG Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NRG Energy is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NRG Energy and Ocean Power Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy 11.11% 80.94% 9.49% Ocean Power Technologies -1,155.25% -21.48% -20.35%

Risk & Volatility

NRG Energy has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of NRG Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of NRG Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NRG Energy and Ocean Power Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy $9.09 billion 1.06 $510.00 million $9.97 3.95 Ocean Power Technologies $1.21 million 49.41 -$14.76 million ($0.35) -3.06

NRG Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies. Ocean Power Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NRG Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NRG Energy beats Ocean Power Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc. engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products. The Corporate segment includes residential solar and electric vehicle services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia. Ocean Power Technologies was founded by George W. Taylor on April 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, NJ.

