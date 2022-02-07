FintruX Network Reaches Market Cap of $1.29 Million (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $11,682.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00043233 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00110198 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

