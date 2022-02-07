First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.36 Million

Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to post $94.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.92 million and the highest is $95.90 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $96.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $392.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.21 million to $394.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $421.25 million, with estimates ranging from $416.20 million to $430.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 342.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 538,511 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 106.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 661,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 341,651 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 326,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCF opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.04. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

