First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.70 Million

Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will post $176.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.55 million to $176.86 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $173.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year sales of $736.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $730.80 million to $739.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $807.74 million, with estimates ranging from $803.91 million to $813.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Hawaiian.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

FHB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.77 on Monday. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 50.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in First Hawaiian by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.