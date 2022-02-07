First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AG. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

AG stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.91.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,942,000 after purchasing an additional 764,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 130,167 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 303,329 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,701 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 44,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 588,568 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 78,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

