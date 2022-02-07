First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.10 per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$156.95 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.63.

TSE FR opened at C$12.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 70.56. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.87 and a 1 year high of C$25.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.13.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.70, for a total value of C$442,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639,667 shares in the company, valued at C$64,422,105.90. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,008,700. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,821 shares of company stock valued at $271,880 and sold 84,100 shares valued at $1,330,998.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.