First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Insider Sells C$2,872,917.80 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.36, for a total value of C$2,872,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,725,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$398,261,691.89.

Sprott Mining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total value of C$13,155,500.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 500,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.49, for a total value of C$8,743,886.50.

On Thursday, November 11th, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 500,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total value of C$8,951,912.50.

First Majestic Silver stock traded up C$0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$13.33. 438,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,887. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 70.56. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$156.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.63.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.