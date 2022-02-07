First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Insider Sells C$8,951,912.50 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total transaction of C$8,951,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,225,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$487,435,950.45.

Sprott Mining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total transaction of C$13,155,500.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 500,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.49, for a total transaction of C$8,743,886.50.

TSE:FR traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.33. 438,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,887. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$11.87 and a one year high of C$25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 70.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$156.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.63.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.