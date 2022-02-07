First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Insider Sprott Mining Inc. Sells 1,000,000 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total value of C$13,155,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,725,241 shares in the company, valued at C$325,272,907.98.

Sprott Mining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 500,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.49, for a total value of C$8,743,886.50.

On Thursday, November 11th, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 500,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total transaction of C$8,951,912.50.

FR traded up C$0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 438,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,887. The company has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$11.87 and a 1 year high of C$25.75.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$156.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.63.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.