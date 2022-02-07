First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Insider Sprott Mining Inc. Sells 1,000,000 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total value of C$13,155,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,725,241 shares in the company, valued at C$325,272,907.98.
Sprott Mining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 15th, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 500,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.49, for a total value of C$8,743,886.50.
- On Thursday, November 11th, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 500,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total transaction of C$8,951,912.50.
FR traded up C$0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 438,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,887. The company has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$11.87 and a 1 year high of C$25.75.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.63.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
