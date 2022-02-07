First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Insider Sprott Mining Inc. Sells 200,000 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 200,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total value of C$2,825,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,225,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$398,790,958.38.

Sprott Mining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total value of C$13,155,500.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 500,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.49, for a total value of C$8,743,886.50.

On Thursday, November 11th, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 500,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total value of C$8,951,912.50.

TSE FR traded up C$0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,887. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$11.87 and a 1 year high of C$25.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$156.95 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FR. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.63.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

