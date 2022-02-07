First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.67.

Shares of FM opened at C$32.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.71 billion and a PE ratio of 30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.62. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$36.32.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

