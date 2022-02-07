First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $25.32. Approximately 881,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 967,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.662 per share. This represents a $6.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
