Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Flagship Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Flagship Investments Company Profile

Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.

