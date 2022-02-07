Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $366.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will post $366.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $369.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $363.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $513.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of FBC opened at $44.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.41%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5,647.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,097,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,361 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,779,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 122.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 994,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 547,632 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.2% in the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,364,000 after buying an additional 507,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1,393.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 522,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,098,000 after buying an additional 487,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

