FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will report $3.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.76. FLEETCOR Technologies reported earnings per share of $3.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.
On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.88 to $13.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.09 to $15.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FLT. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.
FLT traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $235.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,208. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.
