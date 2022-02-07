Font (FONT) Price Hits $0.67 on Major Exchanges

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, Font has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Font has a total market capitalization of $328,402.83 and $25,548.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Font coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Font alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00043315 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00109669 BTC.

Font Coin Profile

Font is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Font Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Font and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.