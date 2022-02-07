Formation Fi Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $276,924.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Formation Fi has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00051140 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.94 or 0.07126851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00054723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,229.48 or 0.99817393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00058268 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

