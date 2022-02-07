FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 243,720 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.12% of FormFactor worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 626.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cim LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FormFactor by 261.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $40.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.32. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

