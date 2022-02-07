Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys 8,054 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,517 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.0% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $305.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $320.76 and its 200-day moving average is $310.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

