Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,403,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,532 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.93% of Fortis worth $195,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis increased its position in Fortis by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 90,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,548 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fortis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,715,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,716,000 after purchasing an additional 64,239 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Fortis by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 18,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Fortis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,261,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortis by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $46.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $48.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.4248 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 82.52%.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

