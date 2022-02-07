Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 160.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 319.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 35.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

FBIO opened at $1.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $190.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.30.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 59.81%. The company had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.