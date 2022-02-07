Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Holdings Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.87% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $18,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after buying an additional 1,528,911 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,637 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,696,000 after purchasing an additional 970,863 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,063,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 2,271.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 570,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after acquiring an additional 546,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $26.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.91. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.